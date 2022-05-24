Cedar Falls bassoonist joins vaunted Carnegie orchestra

After studying at Idyllwild Arts Academy in Pine Cove, California, 16-year-old bassoonist Preston Atkins is preparing to take a residency at Purchase College in New York, followed by a live show at Carnegie Hall in New York City. After that, it’s a tour of Europe from mid-July to mid-August.

His journey started more than a decade ago. Originally from Oklahoma, Atkins began learning piano at age 4. About a year later, he moved to Iowa and later took up violin. Starting in the fifth grade, he joined a school band for the first time and took to the oboe. In the sixth grade, he picked up the bassoon and despite its heft, he came to love the versatility of the instrument.

“The bassoon can go really low, but it can also go really high. In this way, there’s so much you can do on the bassoon and it’s really just such a unique instrument,” Atkins said. “People usually say that the range of the bassoon and tone … are similar to the human voice, which I would definitely agree with.”

Atkins’ talent would eventually bring him to the attention of Estonian musician Martin Kuuskmann from the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver, who began giving him private lessons online. They started out as biweekly, but soon bumped it to weekly.

“Somebody could be very musical and have extreme talent as an expression, but if they don’t have talent in acquiring skills as far as technique concerned … then it’s not a complete, complete package,” Kuuskman said.

Atkins started studying at Idylwild last summer, skipping a grade. He set high goals for himself, including joining the National Youth Orchestra. In November, he sent an audition video and an essay and after three years of applying, he was accepted.

“When I really started to become serious about music, this was definitely one of the goals that I set,” he said.

In addition, Atkins has been accepted to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. According to Kuuskman, this is an even bigger honor than the National Youth Orchestra. Curtis usually only accepts one bassoonist a year. Some years they don’t take anyone.

“He’s a very talented young man, that goes without saying,” Kuuskman said. “But he just works very diligently – he’s got clear talent. Whether one is the most talented ever is not important. He has … a lot of dedication, and he works.”

Atkins expects to study bassoon at Curtis for a minimum of three years. After that, he has his sights set on Munich, Germany, then orchestral auditions and competitions.

