CEDAR FALLS — A popular new app helping people keep up with the fastest growing sport in America has Cedar Valley origins.

Blake Renaud of Cedar Falls was introduced to pickleball, fell in love with it and now has created the free mobile app known as “PicklePlay.” She launched the software in July 2020 to help players find places to play and people to play with as well as help larger groups and clubs communicate, schedule and organize their events.

The paddle sport has seen its demand soar and area residents do not have to look far to find proof that the interest is there. The Cedar Falls pickleball courts at Orchard Hill Park are set to expand to accommodate the growth in popularity.

Not too long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Renaud was looking for part-time, flexible work at home as her oldest three children were starting school.

The Kamrar native and 2010 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa had an interest in starting a business, and ended up founding one that lines up with her lifestyle. She likes athletics and traveled a lot with her husband Alex, who’s particularly fond of pickup basketball.

And while in New York, she remembered the struggle while bouncing around between different street games.

“We’re like, man, there’s got to be a better resource to help us out,” she said.

Basketball was originally what she thought the app would be centered around. But that was before her husband’s business partner introduced the couple to pickleball a few years ago.

She never thought they’d stick with the sport. But they ended up liking it and now even their kids are playing on the court.

“We realized that it’s such a fun sport that brings together people of all different backgrounds, all different communities,” Renaud said. “People just love playing pickleball and we realized it was the fastest growing sport in America. And, at that time, there was really no good app for pickleball players.”

She wanted her app to address specific “pain points” – where do you play? Who do you play with? And how do you manage your group?

“We’re all busy and it gets hard to keep track of long text message threads and emails and Facebook and WhatsApp and GroupMe. So having a spot where you say, ‘Hey, I’m playing at 5:30 p.m.’ and people can respond if they’re going is really helpful,” Renaud said.

More than 65,000 people use PicklePlay now and more than 1,500 clubs and private groups have registered.

Her part-time job has turned into a full-time commitment. And, since the birth of the couple’s fourth child, she admits that she’s “just balancing the life of a working mom from home, with kids and a business” in Cedar Falls, a community she loves and has now lived in for a decade.

The app is available worldwide. However, 95% of the traction is in the United States. It has also seen use in the United Kingdom, India, Portugal, Canada and Spain.

The user demographic leans towards those more than 45 years old, although she said that the age is beginning to trend younger. Renaud has no employees but contracts out for services and utilizes many local businesses and partnerships to accomplish different tasks from programming the app to marketing, social media and branding.

The business has continued to grow and is solely focused on pickleball. She doesn’t envision expanding to other sports at this time, but would possibly consider it if an opportunity were to arise.

As for the future, her business is looking to bring on board new strategic partners and continue to add different features and resources, particularly for clubs and groups.

It’s reached a recent milestone in a partnership with Franklin Sports, allowing her business to add a QR code to products – such as beginner paddle sets and net sets – at Walmart, Target, and Dicks that leads buyers to download the app.

One of the future steps is fully monetizing the app. An optional subscription is available right now, but she’s looking toward an upgraded model. Renaud is considering other advertising partnerships and geotargeting, as well.

“There’s definitely a long-term plan for PicklePlay and so we want to be very open and honest about that,” Renaud said. “This has been three-plus years in the making and we’re still not fully monetized. Our goal and plan is to build a great product, and now we’re trying to focus our efforts on monetization.”

More information and some of the app’s features can be found on pickleplay.com.

