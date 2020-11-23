Cedar Falls bar settles over COVID-19 safety violations

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls bar has settled with state regulators over alleged violations of coronavirus precautions.

Mary Lou’s Bar and Grill on Center Street agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and comply with emergency proclamations pertaining to COVID-19 under an agreement reached with the Iowa Division of Alcoholic Beverages on Nov. 16.

Under the settlement agreement, Mary Lou’s didn’t admit any wrongdoing, didn’t contest the Division’s complaint and waived its right to a hearing.

Division officials had alleged the establishment violated an Aug. 27 emergency proclamation issued by the Governor’s Office by failing to ensure social distancing between groups, failing to ensure all customers who were served alcoholic beverages also were served food and/or failing to ensure all patrons were seated while consuming during a Sept. 10 incident.

Two other businesses --- one in Des Moines and one in Nevada --- were also the subject of Division complaints, which were issued in October.

