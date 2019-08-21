{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State Fair 2019 logo

DES MOINES -- Mary Lyman of Cedar Falls won first place and a $75 gift certificate in the Kitchen College Classic Bundt Cake competition, judged Thursday, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Rachel Petersen of Knoxville earned second place and a $50 gift certificate. Jordyn Siepker of Des Moines claimed third place and a $25 gift certificate.

Entries were judged on appearance, moistness, flavor, and texture.

