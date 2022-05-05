Cedar Falls Awards Luncheon highlights community leaders, investors who have 'kept the good times rolling'

CEDAR FALLS – What gets celebrated will hopefully get repeated and keep the good times rolling.

The city of Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls Utilities held the annual John Milton Overman Business and Industry Award Luncheon Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

It brought together a couple of hundred people from the community for an afternoon to remember.

“We’re one community, and we got more room to grow,” said CFU General Manager Steve Bernard. “… Our recipients are great examples of leaders, and they’re keeping the good times rolling in Cedar Falls. Business investments are usually far from a sure thing. It takes a lot of optimism and a lot of guts, especially the last couple of years, to make investment and move things forward.”

The honored organizations, businesses and individuals were successful because of an army of people in the community, it was pointed out.

Perhaps that was most on display when Mark Kittrell, president of Eagle View Partners, accepted the “Quality of Life Award” on behalf of his company’s project, River Place Plaza, an outdoor events venue constructed to help expand the outreach of the downtown toward the Cedar River.

“As Iowans, we don’t change very well. But when we make up our minds, I think we do it better than anybody,” he said.

He encouraged a few stakeholders involved in the River Place project to stand, and it ended with a few dozen on their feet to the sound of loud applause.

“This is what a community does, and I’m super proud to be a part of it,” Kittrell said.

Mayor Rob Green pointed out how new businesses have been welcomed, existing ones have been expanded and outdated buildings have been revitalized with thoughtful and innovative redevelopment.

And there was no shortage of examples throughout the ceremony.

Community Bank and Trust received a “Reinvestor Award” for its move to a new downtown building, once a Hardee’s, that it adapted to meet customer needs. With a smaller footprint geared toward technology and online banking, the facility also has two drive-up lanes, a covered ATM and conference room.

It was situated closer to the forefront of First Street to make it more accessible, and the exterior matches the downtown area.

“We did our due diligence and we did our market research, and we talked to our clients and the community, and it was unanimous that we needed to stay in downtown Cedar Falls,” said President and CEO Stacey Bentley. “We’re glad that we did that.”

“As community bankers, we recognize and have opportunities to serve our clients and help them succeed and thrive in our community and this building demonstrates our commitment and our partnership to the city of Cedar Falls.”

Community Motors received the “Energy Innovation Award” for getting “super chargers” that allow electric vehicles to get 300 miles on a full charge and 10 miles per minute of charge.

“(Owner) Jim Skarlis spent a couple million dollars just on electric and getting those things up to par so that we can be the wave of the future,” General Sales Manager Clyde Luck said. “We’re excited about it, and now we’re about to get the vehicles.”

Jon and Melody Davis, owners of Slumberland Furniture, teamed with the tenants in the building it owns — Starbeck’s Smokehouse and Scratch Cupcakery — to win the “Continued Investor Award” for revitalizing the 60,000-square-foot former Hy-Vee, which sat empty for about 10 years.

“It’s our family, it’s our life and it’s our business,” said Jon Davis. “... That old Hy-Vee was an eyesore that I used to go sit in the parking lot and get a cheeseburger and stare at for like four years, and just think about it.”

L&N Transportation Services received a “Reinvestor Award” for investing in a newer, larger and more efficient home in the Industrial Park that helped expand a business specializing in reliable transportation and handling the logistics for shipping products.

“Our employees, I wish they could be here. … If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today,” said President Dave Strickler.

George’s Local received the “New Investor Award” for bringing his restaurant, with familiar cocktails and fresh drinks, to the corner of Fourth and Main streets. The building wasn’t officially for sale, but the entrepreneur recognized the potential for good vibes, and fell in love with the outdoor patio space that was available.

“There was a lot of uncertainty in the restaurant world. With this downtown community and Main Street, I just really thought it was a special place, and when we saw that corner at Fourth and Main, it was a no-brainer,” said owner Cory Kent.

Jim Newcomb, a Vietnam era veteran and president of the North Cedar Neighborhood Association, received the Representative Citizen Award from last year’s winner, Frank Darrah.

Darrah described Newcomb as a bundle of energy who likes to look for opportunities to engage the public. He pointed out a number of Newcomb’s initiatives, like a natural resource project behind North Cedar School that he helped turn into an outdoor classroom with a shelter, tall grass prairie, savannah and walking trails.

He also spearheaded tree planting efforts, and included students, an example of generating community involvement with a focus on young people and his work to improve neighborhoods.

“I’m really humbled. … I’m going to accept this award on behalf of the great volunteers that we have in North Cedar,” said Newcomb.

