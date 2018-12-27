CEDAR FALLS — Readers who are fans of the absurd, the witty and the overwhelmingly sarcastic are sure to love “Good Boy,” a freshman release by local author Seth McDuffee.
Re-released last week, the ebook climbed to Amazon’s No. 2 best seller in humorous science fiction and landed at No. 58 in overall sci-fi titles.
Dark, witty humor paired with science fiction sentiments, this book is written to delight and shock readers.
“This ain’t Grandma’s apocalypse,” McDuffee said in a news release.
The story follows Hank Merrick, a pretty unremarkable guy — until the world was destroyed. Unspeakable horrors now wander around ruined cities, claiming what little is left of the old world, and only the dead and forgotten are left to tell the tales.
Freshly expired himself, Hank’s spirit begins a mysterious misadventure — finding purpose in the afterlife. Using guile, a bit of iron and his shambling corpse companion named Maw, Hank sarcastically slogs through the nightmare landscape.
Monsters leap out from every dark corner, while an unstoppable entity of evil slowly creeps across the earth, destroying everyone in its path. What’s a ghost gotta do to catch a break?
Author McDuffee was born and raised in Waterloo, “and after moving around the country for a few years, he’s back in Cedar Falls, where he spends his time bingeing Netflix and making soups.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.