Scott Behrends reacts after he hits the final buzzer, signifying the completion of his run, during the Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers episode of Season 11 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," which aired June 24.
CEDAR FALLS — Two local athletes have advanced in a national reality competition show — and both of their episodes will air in the coming weeks.
Scott Behrends, who began the YouTube channel Backyard Ninja Kids and co-owns the obstacle gym Ninja U in Cedar Falls, hit the buzzer during his first “American Ninja Warrior” episode, which aired in late June and which Behrends taped in May in Tacoma, Wash.
Only 13 competitors out of 97 who ran the course completed all five obstacles and climbed the Warped Wall to hit the buzzer, though a total of 30 got to move on to the Seattle/Tacoma City Finals.
“We do know they will show more of my run this time — last time they showed a ‘while you were away’ and had about (a) 10-second summary,” he said.
Jackson Twait, a Hudson native and University of Northern Iowa student, also taped two “Ninja Warrior” episodes in May, but in Cincinnati. He was one of two of the fastest contestants on his first episode, and got to try an extra obstacle course at the end called the Power Tower for a chance at a “bye week,” but was bested by his opponent.
Twait’s next episode, the Cincinnati Finals, is scheduled for Aug. 19 he told The Courier on Monday.
“American Ninja Warrior,” now in its 11th season, pits contestants against a series of strength and balance obstacles. Those who complete all of the obstacles, or those who complete the most obstacles the fastest, get to move on in the show.
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
