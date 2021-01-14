Cedar Falls asking for input on new Olive Street project, plaza

CEDAR FALLS — The city wants to hear what residents think of a proposed project that would replace a structurally-deficient bridge over Dry Run Creek and extend and beautify the walkway from West 20th to West 21st streets on Olive Street.

A virtual public information video, online through Jan. 18 at cedarfalls.com, explains the basics of the Olive Street box culvert project and Pettersen Plaza extension.

The bridge over Dry Run Creek, built in 1955, has become structurally deficient, according to project designer AECOM and the city of Cedar Falls in the video.

Dry Run Creek has eroded to the point of creating “vertical banks” such that the channel has become “unmaintainable and overgrown,” and has also exposed a sanitary sewer line, which will be removed in the construction along with the pedestrian bridge.

The construction of a twin, 14-by-6 box culvert with pedestrian accommodations will be the thrust of the project.

On top of that will be the extension of Pettersen Plaza to create “an enhanced, multi-use space” complete with bench swings and a seat wall, lighting, landscaping and public art spaces.

