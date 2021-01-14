Cedar Falls asking for input on new Olive Street project, plaza

CEDAR FALLS — The city wants to hear what residents think of a proposed project that would replace a structurally-deficient bridge over Dry Run Creek and extend and beautify the walkway from West 20th to West 21st streets on Olive Street.
A virtual public information video, online through Jan. 18 at cedarfalls.com, explains the basics of the Olive Street box culvert project and Pettersen Plaza extension.
The bridge over Dry Run Creek, built in 1955, has become structurally deficient, according to project designer AECOM and the city of Cedar Falls in the video.
Dry Run Creek has eroded to the point of creating “vertical banks” such that the channel has become “unmaintainable and overgrown,” and has also exposed a sanitary sewer line, which will be removed in the construction along with the pedestrian bridge.
The construction of a twin, 14-by-6 box culvert with pedestrian accommodations will be the thrust of the project.
On top of that will be the extension of Pettersen Plaza to create “an enhanced, multi-use space” complete with bench swings and a seat wall, lighting, landscaping and public art spaces.
An environmental review of the project was completed, finding no wetlands would be affected.
The project, which will require acquiring easements from adjacent property owners, will be in the design and permitting phase through May, and property will be acquired through June. Final design will be from May through July, and the bidding process is slated for August through October, with construction anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022.
An estimated cost of the project was not available.
Those looking for more information may visit cedarfalls.com/olivestreet or facebook.com/olivestreetboxculvert. Comments will be taken via olivestreet@cedarfalls.com, by calling city engineer David Wicke at 319-268-5161, or by mail to Wicke at 220 Clay St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
5 times Cedar Falls City Council meetings got really exciting in 2020
Think Cedar Falls City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
CEDAR FALLS -- After nearly a month of discussion, the Cedar Falls City Council joined Waterloo in passing a citywide mask mandate on a split …
Not a single city council member wanted to vote on or even discuss a recommendation by the mayor to remove an appointed city commissioner over a Facebook post.
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Ma…
CEDAR FALLS — When a frequent critic of city government spoke out against business tax exemptions Monday night, the mayor and council decided …
A council member called for the state fire marshal to investigate the way that Cedar Falls firefighters assisted at a fire in Dike last month.