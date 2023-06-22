CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Monday, a full road closure will be in place at the Ashworth Drive/Hudson Road intersection. It will be in effect for approximately six weeks, depending on the weather.
The intersection is being realigned and reconstructed as a signalized intersection. The deep excavation that will be near the intersection is a new bore pit for a sanitary sewer extension coming underneath Hudson Road to serve future homes to the west.
Questions can be directed toward Luke Andreasen at (319) 268-5165 or luke.andreasen@cedarfalls.com.
