CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Monday, a full road closure will be in place at the Ashworth Drive/Hudson Road intersection. It will be in effect for approximately six weeks, depending on the weather.

The intersection is being realigned and reconstructed as a signalized intersection. The deep excavation that will be near the intersection is a new bore pit for a sanitary sewer extension coming underneath Hudson Road to serve future homes to the west.

Questions can be directed toward Luke Andreasen at (319) 268-5165 or luke.andreasen@cedarfalls.com.