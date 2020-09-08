Cedar Falls approves citywide mask mandate on 4-3 vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- After nearly a month of discussion, the Cedar Falls City Council joined Waterloo in passing a citywide mask mandate on a split vote at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Council members Frank Darrah, Kelly Dunn, Simon Harding and Mark Miller voted in favor of the resolution, which goes into effect immediately and will be in effect for six weeks.

"To me, this is a health-care crisis, and we are addressing a health-care crisis," Dunn said of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I do still believe the goal of this is to educate."

Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse and Dave Sires voted against it, saying they preferred a "strong recommendation" to a mandate.

"I feel that the mandate divides the community rather than unites us," deBuhr said. "Who's going to be enforcing it? Who do people call?"

The mandate -- which carries no penalty for noncompliance -- requires those within city limits to wear a face covering when in public places where they can't social distance, inside all indoor public settings, including businesses but not including one's own home, and while using public transportation.