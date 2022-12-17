Cedar Falls apartment sustains minor damage in early morning fire

CEDAR FALLS — An apartment sustained minor damage early Saturday morning after a fire ignited on a stove with the sole tenant home.

The Cedar Falls Fire and Police divisions responded to 1813 W. Eighth St. at 1:26 a.m. for a commercial building fire and found flames in the back of a lower-level apartment.

The tenant had left the building out the front door by the time first responders had arrived. Officers made entry and put out the fire with an extinguisher. Firefighters proceeded to ventilate the living quarters.

No other units were impacted, and no injuries were reported. The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department was assisted by MercyOne.

