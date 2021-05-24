Cedar Falls announces police officer and firefighter of the year, other service award winners

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Public Safety has announced its 2021 service awards, recognizing team members who displayed exceptional achievement within the department over the past year. A small ceremony was held at the Public Safety Building on May 11 to commemorate the event.

“This past year has seen its fair share of challenges both in Iowa and across the nation,” said Olson. “Our team has continued to display the dedication and commitment that exemplifies what it means to be true public servants. It is important to recognize these achievements and the work they do to protect and serve our citizens. We thank these individuals, as well as the entire Public Safety team, for their selfless leadership, dedication to the community, and daily sacrifice. ”