CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Residents having Tuesday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Residents having Wednesday as their collection day should put there garbage out by 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
Large item pickup will resume Friday, Dec. 27.
City offices also will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1. Residents having Wednesday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
