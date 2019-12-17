{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Residents having Tuesday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Residents having Wednesday as their collection day should put there garbage out by 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.

Large item pickup will resume Friday, Dec. 27.

City offices also will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1. Residents having Wednesday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

As a reminder to residents, yard waste pickup on Mondays beginning December through the end of March will be done on a call-in basis. Call (319) 273-8629 to make arrangements for pickup.

For more information, contact the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629.

