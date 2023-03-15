CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls is encouraging all businesses, individuals and organizations to participate in Earth Week, April 16 through 22, by conducting an organized clean-up activity or picking up litter in the area.

Participants can get clean-up gear, including free blue 30-gallon collection bags at the Public Works Complex at 2200 Technology Parkway or the Transfer Station at 1524 State Street during normal business hours.

Once filled, the bags can be brought to the Transfer Station or near shelter areas at Overman Park, Holmes Park, Clay Street Park, Seerley Park, Neighbors Park and Pfieffer Park. To arrange a special pick-up, contact Public Works at (319) 273-8629.

Trash must be bagged and secured before placing it for collection. Do not over fill the trash bags and make sure they are tied tightly at the top.