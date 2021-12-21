Cedar Falls AMVETS raise funds to help Kentucky tornado victims

CEDAR FALLS – More than $5,000 was generated by AMVETS Post 49 for its sister post in Owensboro, Kentucky, to help people in the southeastern state devastated by tornadoes earlier this month.

The Cedar Falls AMVETS post, with the assistance of the Main Street Social Club, hosted a spaghetti dinner and 50/50 raffle fundraiser Thursday, and gave attendees the option to make a free-will donation to help the AMVETS Post 199 in Owensboro fulfill its mission.

According to AMVETS organizer Amanda Krie-Blum, close to 80 people attended the event, and “$1,350 was raised in a matter of a couple hours.”

The organization continued to collect donations through Sunday, and raised $1,750 to help meet the basic needs of the Kentucky victims.

The overall effort wasn’t surprising to Krie-Blum, who said the group “prides itself in coming together to help others.” Upon hearing about the request from its sister post, she knew right away people who would step up to help prepare the noodles and sauce in the kitchen.

“I get choked up talking about it, but I’ve been here since 2007, and these people just drop whatever they are doing to help. It’s neat to see, and you really have to be there to understand what these people do and how unselfish they are,” Krie-Blum said.

With an additional $500 out of the AMVETS Post 49’s budget, another $1,000 from the local AMVET Riders and Sons of AMVETS, and $2,000 from its state affiliates, $5,250 was raised to help those in Kentucky.

Tornadoes swept across six states Dec. 10 and 11, killing at least 77 people and causing widespread destruction. But Kentucky was arguably the hardest hit by the torrid weather event.

“Living in Iowa, we all understand what destruction can come from storms and tornadoes, so let’s chip in and help them out with whatever donations we can,” said Dan Macdonald, Iowa AMVETS commander, in a letter to local posts and their families.

There’s still time to help. A check can be sent to:

AMVETS Post 119 C/O Sam Byrd

1400A Triplett St.

Owensboro, KY 42303

PayPal is another option: paypal.me/SamByrdAmvets119

