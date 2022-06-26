Cedar Falls alley reconstruction project begins Monday from West Ninth to Tenth streets

CEDAR FALLS - Beginning Monday, reconstruction of the alley from West Ninth to West Tenth streets, between Olive and Walnut streets, will begin in Cedar Falls. The closure will be in effect for three to five weeks, depending on the weather.
For safety, stay away from the construction area and behind the sidewalk on the property side during reconstruction. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed alley. For additional information about the 2022 Alley Reconstruction Project, visit the project web page at
http://www.cedarfalls.com/1462/Alley-Reconstruction-Project. For email, visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction. For questions or concerns, contact Brett Armstrong at 319-268-5161 or e-mail Brett.Armstrong@cedarfalls.com.
Photos: College Hill Arts Festival returns to UNI
A man observes the work of Tracy Sadlo at her fine art photography booth at he 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cindy Bengston, left, and Connie Steffen, both of Waterloo, look at the glass pieces on display at Jon Offutt's boot at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Jonas Christman of Cedar Falls, 9, looks at the mixed media pieces on display at Sean and Trang Nguyen Cusick's booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Albert Tanko of North Branch, Minn. shows Melanie Middleton of North Carolina one of his sun-catchers at his Creative Nutworks booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A visitor holds one of Albert Tanko's sun-catchers up in the sunlight to see through the stained glass in one of his pieces at his Creative Nutworks booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Visitors at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Visitors browse the artwork at David Barthel's photography booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Visitors at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Children make their own art at the Hearst Center for the Arts' activity center at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
