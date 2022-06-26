Cedar Falls alley reconstruction project begins Monday from West Ninth to Tenth streets

CEDAR FALLS - Beginning Monday, reconstruction of the alley from West Ninth to West Tenth streets, between Olive and Walnut streets, will begin in Cedar Falls. The closure will be in effect for three to five weeks, depending on the weather.

For safety, stay away from the construction area and behind the sidewalk on the property side during reconstruction. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed alley. For additional information about the 2022 Alley Reconstruction Project, visit the project web page at http://www.cedarfalls.com/1462/Alley-Reconstruction-Project. For email, visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction. For questions or concerns, contact Brett Armstrong at 319-268-5161 or e-mail Brett.Armstrong@cedarfalls.com.