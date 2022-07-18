 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls alley closed for reconstruction

  • 0
road closed clip art
Shutterstock

CEDAR FALLS — An alley, spanning from 13th to 14th streets between Tremont and Franklin streets, closed Monday for three to five weeks as work begins on its reconstruction.

The city advises people to stay away from the construction zone and behind the sidewalk on the property side because heavy equipment will be moving back and forth.

Contact engineer Brett Armstrong with any questions or concerns by calling (319) 268-5161 or e mailing Brett.Armstrong@cedarfalls.com.

If wanting additional information about the allies being reconstructed, visit www.cedarfalls.com/1462/Alley-Reconstruction-Project. If wanting to receive alley closure notices by e-mail and/or text message, visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Buying less, eating less: Hunger pains on Sri Lankans as food prices rocket

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News