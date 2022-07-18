Cedar Falls alley closed for reconstruction

CEDAR FALLS — An alley, spanning from 13th to 14th streets between Tremont and Franklin streets, closed Monday for three to five weeks as work begins on its reconstruction.

The city advises people to stay away from the construction zone and behind the sidewalk on the property side because heavy equipment will be moving back and forth.

Contact engineer Brett Armstrong with any questions or concerns by calling (319) 268-5161 or e mailing Brett.Armstrong@cedarfalls.com.

If wanting additional information about the allies being reconstructed, visit www.cedarfalls.com/1462/Alley-Reconstruction-Project. If wanting to receive alley closure notices by e-mail and/or text message, visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify.