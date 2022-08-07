Cedar Falls active shooter training starts discussion, gives attendees real life game plan

CEDAR FALLS — Mass shootings are often planned to catch victims off guard.

But if you are prepared with the right game plan in mind, there is hope the narrative can be changed to one with less carnage.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has hosted two summer educational training sessions, “A Citizen’s Response to Active Shooter Situations.” The last was Thursday and two more are scheduled in the days before school starts.

After the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by a shooter, Cedar Falls Acting Police Chief Mark Howard felt his department had to do what it could change the script if such a horrific event were to ever happen in the Cedar Valley.

Before the department decided to put out an invite to the public, businesses and organizations approached officers about setting up a seminar.

Lt. Dennis O’Neill, a 25-year veteran in law enforcement with 22 years of experience at Cedar Falls, has led these sessions. He’s served on the city’s SWAT team for 18 years.

“It’s a short one here, but it gets that motor going,” said O’Neill.

The 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado has been the “benchmark,” O’Neill said. It taught law enforcement agencies valuable lessons, one being how they were taking too much time to respond, and instead should be heading directly to the threat.

There’s been a “pendulum shift” in which more people are wounded than are being killed.

Something is working, according O’Neill.

But there is still work to be done, especially in citizen response.

He said the last time 10 children died in a school fire was 1958, but it doesn’t take a person a long time to come up with the last time that was the end result of a shooting in a school.

“A Citizen’s Response to Active Shooter Situations” hopes to slow down and prevent carnage and increase the chances of survival – lessons the department believe can be spread by word of mouth.

“Law enforcement can’t stop these on our own, but a community can,” said Howard. “It’s a very informative hour. If it gets people talking, then that’s what we want. See something, say something.”

High body counts are happening because shooters are firing lots of ammunition as quickly as possible at victims who make the challenge too easy.

O’Neill reflected that during the Columbine shooting one teacher ordered students to remain under tables for more than seven minutes when they could have used each minute more productively.

One of O’Neill’s goals has been to make attendees feel as at ease talking about an uncomfortable topic as possible.

Lots of points are driven home in an hour. But at no point will anyone be put on the spot and expected to answer questions. O’Neill even throws in a joke every once and awhile to lighten the mood.

Often, victims are surprised, they’re not defeated, he said. If a person knows more about what it means to “run, hide and fight,” he believes that can help lower the body count.

Run is the preferred choice, said O’Neill. Keep running, while keeping a “motivator” in the back of the mind — a killer won’t find you if you get as far away from the situation as possible.

No matter the age or ability — even if shot and injured — a motivated person can run or walk fast and far.

When it comes to hiding, think about how many tables, chairs, and other items could be stacked in front of the door or in the entrance.

A person can eventually get through any door. The key word is “eventually,” because the harder the challenge the more likely the shooter will give up, said O’Neill.

How often have shooters shot three people and then given up when there are many more people in front of them?

The answer is never. One of O’Neill’s messages was they continue killing until it gets more challenging.

And that was the point O’Neill drove home when talking about the last possible option: to fight.

“You don’t need to win, you need to survive,” he said.

Attendees are taught to try to disrupt the shooter’s OODA loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) when operating a firearm, so that the perpetrator has to reset and begin from the first step in the process.

That disruption can be as simple as throwing a water bottle at the perpetrator.

O’Neill welcomes any organization or business to set up a training session. It will be catered to the audience, crafted to the available time and could include a simulation if desired.

The summer sessions are full at this time, and any future ones in the fall will be announced by the department. Each one is open to about 15 people as the preference is to keep them smaller.

The department has emphasized these sessions shouldn’t be used as a time to discuss or debate gun laws or the role mental health plays in these shootings.

It’s to build a community response.

“Additional information and knowledge is always powerful,” said attendee Barb Lyman-Kluck, a retired teacher.

It’s good to learn about what to do as an individual, she said. It fleshed out the concept of run, hide and fight and reinforced a concept she was taught when she was a teacher.

“I didn’t know anything, so I learned a lot,” said Linda Brooks, another attendee and retired teacher who left the profession before the Columbine shooting in 1999. “I guess we were oblivious.”

Both agreed they’ll be looking more intently at the possible exits in a building whenever inside one, and will try to keep the mindset of being the “victor, not the victim.”

“It’s currently a prevalent situation in our area and really the whole country,” said another attendee, Destiny Miles. “This type of event will raise awareness, and make people feel more confident in what to do.”