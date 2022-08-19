Cedar Falls' 2 Bald Guys named grand champions in Iowa barbeque competition

WATERLOO – 2 Bald Guys from Cedar Falls was named the Iowa Barbeque Society Backyard BBQ Grand Champion at the recent Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens’ “Smokin’ in the Grass” Backyard Barbeque contest. 1 Case BBQ, also of Cedar Falls, was named Reserve Champion.

Teams from throughout the state competed at the inaugural event, including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Readlyn, Aplington, Mason City, Charles City, Des Moines and Oskaloosa.

In the chicken category, winners were: 1 Case BBQ, first; 2 Case BBQ, second; and 225 Mafia, Waterloo, third. Winners in pork ribs were: 2 Bald Guys, Cedar Falls, first; L.T.S. BBQ, Waterloo, second; and Smokin Suckers BBQ, Oskaloosa, third.

This was a sanctioned event. The next Backyard BBQ Contest is Sept. 23, 2023. For more information, call event chair, Cindy Wells, at 319-404-7308 or at cjwsews@mchsi.com.