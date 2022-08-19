 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls' 2 Bald Guys named grand champions in Iowa barbeque competition

  • 0
barbecue clip art
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – 2 Bald Guys from Cedar Falls was named the Iowa Barbeque Society Backyard BBQ Grand Champion at the recent Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens’ “Smokin’ in the Grass” Backyard Barbeque contest. 1 Case BBQ, also of Cedar Falls, was named Reserve Champion.

Teams from throughout the state competed at the inaugural event, including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Readlyn, Aplington, Mason City, Charles City, Des Moines and Oskaloosa.

In the chicken category, winners were: 1 Case BBQ, first; 2 Case BBQ, second; and 225 Mafia, Waterloo, third. Winners in pork ribs were: 2 Bald Guys, Cedar Falls, first; L.T.S. BBQ, Waterloo, second; and Smokin Suckers BBQ, Oskaloosa, third.

This was a sanctioned event. The next Backyard BBQ Contest is Sept. 23, 2023. For more information, call event chair, Cindy Wells, at 319-404-7308 or at cjwsews@mchsi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shelling in Kharkiv: 18 people killed, 42 wounded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News