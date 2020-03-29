Cedar Falls 11-year-old to appear on 'Ninja Jr.' show

Evelyn, her parents, Katie and Bart, as well as Behrends traveled to Los Angeles to watch the taping of Evelyn’s episode and cheer her on in July.

Katie Schmitz admitted she was a little nervous.

“It’s a little different from the adult show. They run against another person rather than on their own, and find out later how they did,” Katie Schmitz said. “As a mom, I think I cried every time someone fell, even if it wasn’t Evelyn. But the kids were such good sports.”

Evelyn said she loved her experience.

“It was fun seeing all the other ninjas, being able to compete against them. We always had these fun pool parties,” she remembered. “It was fun to get to meet them and be friends with everybody.”

She described the course as “medium” difficulty for her.

“They want you to be able to go fast and challenge you a little bit. It’s kind of like a speed course,” Evelyn said. “You just want to go, go, go, because there’s someone (racing) next to you.”