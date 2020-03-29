Cedar Falls 11-year-old to appear on 'Ninja Jr.' show

CEDAR FALLS — When Evelyn Schmitz heard her godfather, Scott Behrends, was opening up an obstacle gym, she wanted to try it out right away.
“I’ve been swinging and hanging on stuff since I was really little,” the fifth-grader from Cedar Falls said. “I like to do flips and climb up our 30-foot swing. (Once,) I climbed all the way up it.”
“And then she got in trouble,” said Evelyn’s mother, Katie Schmitz.
Since Behrends opened up Ninja U in Cedar Falls in September of 2018, Evelyn has been able to climb, swing and generally monkey around to her heart’s content.
“I think it was better than just playing in your backyard,” she said. “There’s more things to train on and more obstacles that you can use.”
As the 11-year-old kept at it, she wanted to try out for the reality competition show “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” the children’s version of “American Ninja Warrior.”
During her first attempt she didn’t make the cut. But she wasn’t discouraged. She tried out again last year and was accepted. She’ll appear on the show, which airs on the Universal Kids network, at 6 p.m. Friday.
Getting on the show motivated Evelyn to up her game.
“To get ready for the show, during teen classes at Ninja U I had to push myself a lot harder, try harder, so I could train and get ready,” she said.
Evelyn, her parents, Katie and Bart, as well as Behrends traveled to Los Angeles to watch the taping of Evelyn’s episode and cheer her on in July.
Katie Schmitz admitted she was a little nervous.
“It’s a little different from the adult show. They run against another person rather than on their own, and find out later how they did,” Katie Schmitz said. “As a mom, I think I cried every time someone fell, even if it wasn’t Evelyn. But the kids were such good sports.”
Evelyn said she loved her experience.
“It was fun seeing all the other ninjas, being able to compete against them. We always had these fun pool parties,” she remembered. “It was fun to get to meet them and be friends with everybody.”
She described the course as “medium” difficulty for her.
“They want you to be able to go fast and challenge you a little bit. It’s kind of like a speed course,” Evelyn said. “You just want to go, go, go, because there’s someone (racing) next to you.”
She’s a bit bummed she can no longer have a watch party for her episode on Friday because of coronavirus restrictions, but Behrends assured her she’ll have one just as soon as he is able to reopen his gym after the crisis has abated.
“We’ll figure out some kind of Facebook Live that night,” said her father, Bart Schmitz.
Behrends says Evelyn has plenty of supporters in her corner, public watch party or not.
“We’re just proud of Evelyn and how hard she’s been working over the past year and a half,” he said. “To see her fall in love with the sport we love is pretty cool.”
Behrends, Evelyn said, was, “I’d say, the best coach I’ve ever had.
“He’s really encouraging and he pushes us to our limit, and I feel like that’s all you need in a coach,” she said.
Those wanting to join or keep up with the sport of ninja don’t have to wait until Ninja U reopens: On Monday, Behrends began offering online classes, both live and on replay, for everyone from preschoolers to older adults — no equipment necessary. Those interested can visit ninjau.com/classes.
