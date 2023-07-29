CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Aug. 7, contractors will be continuing with the Iowa Highway 27/58 at Ridgeway Avenue reconstruction project by starting the second phase of work.
Crews will be opening up the westerly ramps of U.S. Highway 20 and closing its easterly ramps. An overall detour route has been established utilizing Viking Road and Hudson Road.
During this stage, crews will switch traffic on the Highway 27/58 crossover south of Viking Road and place traffic head-to-head on Highway 27/58 in the previous southbound lanes. North and southbound traffic will continue to be reduced to one lane on Highway 27/58 from Cedar Falls to Highway 20.
The intersection of Highway 27/58 and Ridgeway will be kept open but in a reduced capacity with lane closures. The intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Nordic Drive will also be kept open. After the completion of this phase, subsequent stages will follow for the work at the intersections of Ridgeway Avenue and Nordic Drive.
For Cedar Falls residents accessing Riders Road within the city of Hudson, access will be provided utilizing Ranchero Road. Crews are currently paving the last section of roadway between the Highway 20 ramps and Riders Road.
Tentatively starting on Aug. 21, Butterfield Road will be opened between Highway 20 and Riders Road but closed south of Riders Road for approximately four months. Access to Riders Road in Hudson will only be from Highway 20 and toward the north in Cedar Falls by Ridgeway Avenue.
