WATERLOO -- Some of the dogs seized at a puppy mill in Manly last week have been placed with shelters and rescue groups in the Midwest, including one in Waterloo, officials say.
Cedar Bend Humane Society will receive some of the 160 Samoyeds removed from the Manly breeder, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Tuesday.
Also receiving dogs were the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City, Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, Neb., and the Wichita Animal Action League in Wichita, Kan., according to a news release from the ASPCA.
It was not specified how many dogs each shelter will receive or when they will be available for adoption.
The select group of dogs has been evaluated for medical and behavioral disposition, the ASPCA said.
“We are incredibly grateful for our response partners who are supporting our rescue operation by sending volunteers to care for these animals, as well as taking in animals to give them a second chance,” Jessica Rushin, senior manager of ASPCA partnerships, said in a statement. “Our responders have been working around the clock to care for these dogs, and we look forward to seeing them move on to the next stage where they will have an opportunity to be adopted into safe and loving homes.”
The remaining dogs will stay at an undisclosed temporary shelter where veterinary forensic and behavior experts continue to complete their assessments, according to the ASPCA.
The 160 Samoyeds were seized from a property in rural Manly on Nov. 12 after the Worth County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant. The ASPCA said the dogs were found living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.
The sheriff's office said it had been working with the breeder for nearly a year but were met with resistance. Deputies began investigating the matter after being contacted by animal welfare groups.
Animal neglect charges are pending, the ASPCA said. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.
