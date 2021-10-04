Cedar Bend Humane Society's Adoption Center open to visitors by appointment

WATERLOO -- Beginning Tuesday, Cedar Bend Humane Society's adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, will be open to visitors by appointment only.

The decision was made due to the high volume of visitors, in addition to the rise in concerns regarding COVID-19 in Black Hawk County. By regulating the number of people in the adoption center at one time, CBHS aims to ensure a safe environment for staff, volunteers, community and the animals in their care.

CBHS will provide individualized adoption appointments to better assist in connecting interested adopters with their new best friend.

To make an appointment to adopt a shelter pet or visit with adoptable shelter pets, call 232-6887 between 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The adoption center is closed for daily from noon to 1 p.m.

Visit www.CedarBendHumane.org to view adoptable pets, submit an adoption application, or make a financial donation to assist CBHS in its mission to save more lives.

