 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Bend Humane Society's Adoption Center open to visitors by appointment

  • 0

WATERLOO -- Beginning Tuesday, Cedar Bend Humane Society's adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, will be open to visitors by appointment only. 

Shelter 1

Potential adopters will need an appointment to visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center. 

The decision was made due to the high volume of visitors, in addition to the rise in concerns regarding COVID-19 in Black Hawk County. By regulating the number of people in the adoption center at one time, CBHS aims to ensure a safe environment for staff, volunteers, community and the animals in their care.

CBHS will provide individualized adoption appointments to better assist in connecting interested adopters with their new best friend.

$1 for 6 months of local news

To make an appointment to adopt a shelter pet or visit with adoptable shelter pets, call 232-6887 between 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The adoption center is closed for daily from noon to 1 p.m.

Visit www.CedarBendHumane.org to view adoptable pets, submit an adoption application, or make a financial donation to assist CBHS in its mission to save more lives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News