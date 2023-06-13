WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society is inviting community members and supporters to its annual meeting. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on June 22.
This year's meeting with provide an opportunity for people to learn about the society's activities over the past year, understand the impacts of donations, learn about expansion projects and participate in a Q&A session with CBHS's Executive Director Kristy Gardner and the board of directors.
To register for the meeting, visit
bit.ly/CBHSAnnualMeeting23.
Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Tony Awards
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot." (Matthew Murphy/Polk & Co. via AP)
Matthew Murphy
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York." (Paul Kolnik/Polk & Co. via AP)
Paul Kolnik
Stephen McKinley Henderson arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Colman Domingo arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Ariana DeBose arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Eric Bogosian arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
This image released by DKC/O&M shows Micaela Diamond, left, and Ben Platt during a performance of "Parade." (Joan Marcus/DKC/O&M via AP)
Joan Marcus
This image released by DKC/O&M shows Ashley D. Kelley, left, and Grey Henson during a performance of "Shucked." (DKC/O&M via AP)
HONS
Audra McDonald, left, and Will Swenson arrive at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Host Ariana DeBose, third right, performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Host Ariana DeBose, third right, performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Adrianna Hicks, from front left, Christian Borle, NaTasha Yvette Williams, J Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila and the cast of "Some Like It Hot" perform at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Alex Newell accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Shucked" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The cast of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
The cast of "A Beautiful Noise:The Neil Diamond Musical" performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
J. Harrison Ghee accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Some Like It Hot" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Julianne Hough, from left, lifetime achievement winners Joel Grey, John Kander, and host Ariana DeBose appear on stage at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Jodie Comer accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Prima Facie" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of he cast of "Kimberly Akimbo", perform at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Tom Stoppard, center, and members of the company of "Leopoldstadt" accept the award for best play at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Lea Michele, a member of the cast of "Funny Girl, performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
David Stone, center, and members of the company of "Kimberly Akimbo" accept the award for best musical at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Hosts Skylar Astin, left, and Julianne Hough speak on stage at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Audra McDonald arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.