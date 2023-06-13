WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society is inviting community members and supporters to its annual meeting. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on June 22.

This year's meeting with provide an opportunity for people to learn about the society's activities over the past year, understand the impacts of donations, learn about expansion projects and participate in a Q&A session with CBHS's Executive Director Kristy Gardner and the board of directors.