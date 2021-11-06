Cedar Bend Humane Society takes in 12 dogs rescued from Iowa puppy mill

WATERLOO – Trudy Weichers had a decision to make: Sofi or Sadie.

She wanted the perfect name for her new best friend, a golden retriever puppy she was adopting from Cedar Bend Humane Society. It was a happy occasion Friday afternoon when Sadie -- yes, that's it! -- became the first of 12 dogs at the shelter from the recent Seymour rescue to go to her new forever home.

Weichers of Cedar Falls loves the breed and said she adopted because she "knew they all needed and deserved a good home."

CBHS Executive Director Kristy Gardner said the shelter took in the dogs a little over a week ago after more than 500 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which were sent to various shelters, including CBHS.

“It was a big undertaking. No one organization has the space to hold 500 animals. When somebody needs help, we step up to help,” Gardner said.

Applications have been received and several of the dogs were ready to be adopted on Friday, including several other golden retrievers. “By the beginning of next week, most of these dogs will have a home lined up or be in their new homes,” she said. The remaining dogs are posted for adoption at cedarbendhumane.org.

More than 500 mistreated, malnourished and sick dogs were rescued from five different properties belonging to Daniel Gingerich, owner of Maple Hill Puppies. His main property was in Seymour. The U.S. Department of Justice had cited the puppy mill owner with 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act since March. USDA investigators visited his facilities 18 times in six months, according to an Associated Press article.

Investigators said Gingerich failed to provide adequate nutrition, potable water and veterinary care for his dogs, which caused “unnecessary suffering and death,” the AP reported. Matted hair, filthy living conditions, injuries and illnesses, molded food and other issues were found, including Gingerich hiding sick or dead dogs from inspectors.

On their Facebook page, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa described the rescue as "a massive operation." ARL CEO Tom Colvin said "the dogs are safe now, are being brought to help and have been given a second chance at life."

On Nov. 2, a federal judge approved an agreement that settles the lawsuit filed against Gingerich in which he agreed to forfeit all of the dogs and “permanently” refrain from dog breeding and activities that would require an Animal Welfare Act license. His license has been revoked.

A criminal investigation is under way and Gingerich may face criminal charges, Wayne County Sheriff Keith Davis told USA Today on Friday.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said, “This case demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring that those placing the health of their animals in serious danger are swiftly held accountable, and that these animals receive the humane care they are legally owed. We will continue to partner with USDA to vigorously enforce these animal welfare laws in the future.”

Cedar Bend took in six golden retrievers, including Hazel, a senior and Billy, a young dog; two corgi-pomeranian mixes; Annie, Rosie and Frannie, all three corgis; and Bobby, a pomeranian. One golden retriever was pregnant when she arrived at the shelter and has since had her litter. Mother and puppies are being cared for in a foster home now, Gardner said. When the puppies are ready to be adopted, they will be spayed and neutered, as well as receive their vaccinations.

All of the dogs have special behavioral needs.

“Some of the adults walk on leash, some do not. Some dogs are a bit shy of people, and some are very skittish. We want adopters who bring these dogs into their homes to be aware that because of their fear, they may be flight risks if they get loose. They’ll need to be in a fenced yard or kept on leash when outdoors,” Gardner explained.

It’s likely none of the dogs has been inside a house, and none are housebroken. Several dogs have had medical issues, such as ear infections, and a senior dog underwent surgery to remove polyps and mammary tumors. A heart murmur has been detected in one of the puppies, as well.

“All of the dogs have been treated for fleas and parasites, spayed and neutered, and over half of the dogs needed dental cleanings and teeth pulled,” she said.

Several thousand dollars in costs have been absorbed by the shelter for medical treatment and spaying and neutering. Any contributions from the public for their care would be appreciated, Gardner said.

To make a donation, go to cedarbendhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.