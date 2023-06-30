WATERLOO — Cedar Bend Humane Society is being stretched to the limit, both financially and for space to house animals. In recent weeks, the shelter has been inundated with a large influx of strays, neglected and abandoned pets.

Many animals are arriving in life-threatening shape and require immediate, ongoing and expensive medical care.

“Right now we’re struggling, both financially and having the space to house all of the animals we’re receiving,” said CBHS Executive Director Kristy Gardner.

The shelter is doing its best to care for the animals, but she’s hoping the community will step forward with financial donations specifically earmarked for medical care.

“For me and all of us here at the shelter, this is what we do. We are here to help animals who don’t have anybody to help them. But it’s disheartening to see so many of these animals come to us in such bad shape. I can’t remember when we’ve had this many medical cases at one time,” she explained.

In the past few weeks, five Chihuahuas were found in lower Gates Park, abandoned in a small pet taxi and left in full sun on a sweltering day. A passerby found them and notified Black Hawk County Animal Control.

Later that day, three more Chihuahuas were found shut up in a park restroom, and two or three others were rescued as strays wandering the neighborhood. Another Chihuahua leapt off an overpass to evade capture, suffering serious injuries, including a broken leg. The dog will undergo surgery when it is stabilized.

Twelve Chihuahuas, in total, are being treated at the shelter’s medical facility. “They all look identical, so they came from the same place,” said Gardner.

Twelve cats, suffering singed fur and smoke inhalation, were taken in by the shelter after a recent Cedar Falls house fire. “They’re being treated with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication, and we’re hoping they’ll all survive,” Gardner noted.

And the list goes on.

A pair of extremely emaciated dogs – a basset hound and blue heeler – were left behind by their owner in a house, and a skinny husky mix was left abandoned in a local city park.

Another stray dog was found abandoned, suffering from a severe skin infection over 90% of its body.

A 10-week old black lab mix probably struck by a car is being treated for head and neurological trauma. A five-week-old kitten with paralyzed back legs was dropped at the shelter.

A pit bull-mix puppy, about 10 weeks old, was found abandoned in a field, suffering from parvo virus. It was too far gone to help.

“Someone dumped it out instead of getting it medical attention. That puppy really suffered,” Gardner said.

A 6-month-old blue-and-white pit bull puppy, probably hit by a car, needs surgery on a leg with a compound fracture.

All of these cases have arrived at the shelter within the last 10 days. Gardner said these animals were lucky that people intervened and called animal control to rescue and bring them to the shelter.

“These are living, breathing creatures that have emotions and feel pain. If we’ve see this many come through our door, how many went unnoticed and died without anyone caring?”

She has seen firsthand the results of abandonment and neglect and is a strong advocate for pet owner responsibility. “If you don’t think you can afford to take care of a pet or can’t give a lifetime commitment, reconsider getting a pet.”

A man dumped a litter of weeks-old kittens onto the concrete parking lot at the shelter and drove away because he didn't want to pay a surrender fee.

Surrender fees help CBHS afford medical costs of spaying and neutering, vaccinations, parasite treatments, testing for heartworm and Lyme disease, for example.

“Those fees ensure pets have a second chance at finding a good home,” Gardener said.

It’s been a perfect storm. Traditionally, June and July are lower months for adoptions as people are more interested in planning vacations than bringing a new pet into their home.

In June, adoption fees for cats were reduced to $10, and fees for dogs were reduced to encourage adoptions. The program may be extended through Tuesday. All animals available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, tested for heartworm, etc.

Volunteers are also needed to walk dogs, socialize dogs and cats and provide one-on-one time for animals.

“It’s a long time to sit and wait in a shelter to be adopted. Our animals don’t have time limits, so we always can use more volunteers,” said the executive director.

Plans are moving ahead to start a wellness services program for low-income pet owners later this year. The program will provide reduced spay-neuter fees and basic wellness checks.

“It is not intended to replace an owner’s veterinarian. This is a population that struggles with the cost of caring for their pets. We want to try to keep those pets in their home,” Gardner explained.

In addition, the CBHS board of directors, shelter leaders and staff are in the early planning stages for an expansion. A feasibility study is underway for a multi-million dollar expansion.

“We’ve outgrown our facility,” Gardner said, adding that the new facility will meet all the needs for shelter care in Black Hawk County, including a larger intake center and additional space to hold strays, an updated adoption area, medical and clinical areas and isolation areas for animals with contagious diseases.

A capital campaign may be launched as early as year's end.

