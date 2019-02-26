WATERLOO – Cedar Bend Humane Society wants all shelter pets to experience a “break” from the shelter in a home environment through a new program called “Spring Break Getaway.”
The purpose of this program is for individuals/families to care for a shelter pet in their home during spring break. A person may choose a shelter pet from the adoption center to “foster.” The pet can be picked up as March 8 and returned to the shelter March 15. Foster parents must have an approved application and agree to supply food, treats, toys and lots of love while the pet is in their home.
Please visit www.CedarBendHumane.org for “Spring Break Getaway” application and supply list, or call 232-6887 for additional information.
