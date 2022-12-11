Cedar Bend Humane Society offers holiday adoption specials

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society is offering a "Holiday Lights" adoption special to find forever homes for adoptable pets. The adoption fee for cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and gerbils is $5 now through Dec. 31. Dog adoption fee is reduced to $150 from Dec. 13 to Dec. 31. Some

There are a variety of breeds, colors and personalities available at CBHS. Visit the adoption building or view adoptable pets www.cedarbendhumane.org/adopt.

The adoption building is open to the public, no appointments necessary, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To make an appointment, call (319) 232-6887.

Adoption specials do not include a spay/neuter deposit; additional fees and exclusions may apply. CBHS is also selling gift bags for the holiday season.

Close 1 of 5 waterloo life labs 1 A girl looks at her phone while walking through the cactus center at the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday. waterloo life labs 2 Hoover Middle School students look at the various cacti planted in the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday. waterloo life labs 3 Stephanie Witte, manager of the UNI Botanical Center, shows Hoover Middle School students a putrid-smelling cactus Wednesday. waterloo life labs 4 A student looks at the plants flowering in the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday. waterloo life labs 5 Hoover Middle School students walk through the UNI Botanical Center as part of their Life Lab trip Wednesday. Waterloo students tour UNI Botanical Center 1 of 5 waterloo life labs 1 A girl looks at her phone while walking through the cactus center at the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday. waterloo life labs 2 Hoover Middle School students look at the various cacti planted in the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday. waterloo life labs 3 Stephanie Witte, manager of the UNI Botanical Center, shows Hoover Middle School students a putrid-smelling cactus Wednesday. waterloo life labs 4 A student looks at the plants flowering in the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday. waterloo life labs 5 Hoover Middle School students walk through the UNI Botanical Center as part of their Life Lab trip Wednesday.