 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Bend Humane Society offers holiday adoption specials

  • 0

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society is offering a "Holiday Lights" adoption special to find forever homes for adoptable pets. The adoption fee for cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and gerbils is $5 now through Dec. 31. Dog adoption fee is reduced to $150 from Dec. 13 to Dec. 31. Some

There are a variety of breeds, colors and personalities available at CBHS. Visit the adoption building or view adoptable pets www.cedarbendhumane.org/adopt.

The adoption building is open to the public, no appointments necessary, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To make an appointment, call (319) 232-6887.

Adoption specials do not include a spay/neuter deposit; additional fees and exclusions may apply. CBHS is also selling gift bags for the holiday season.

Waterloo students tour UNI Botanical Center

1 of 5
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'The Gift' author Cherie Dargan

'The Gift' author Cherie Dargan

Cedar Falls author Cherie Dargan ('The Gift') talks about the antique family quilts in her collection, including a Civil War-era 'Rustic Rose'…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'The Gift' author Cherie Dargan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News