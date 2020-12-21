Cedar Bend Humane Society faces challenges to care for animals during pandemic

Fortunately, the community has helped to support the humane society, Gardner said. Without many of the fundraising events, donations have decreased but remained fairly steady.

“It’s been more of a public response with case by case, social media and plea letter donations,” she said. “We do have a lot of really good supporters out there and for the animals.”

The humane society’s most profitable fundraising event, the annual Help Us Help Them event, typically brought in anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000 each year. Most of the donations are used for medical care.

Outreach events and programs to educate the community on the shelter’s needs also were canceled.

“We do so much more than just adopt animals and take in strays,” she said.

But the toll of an ongoing pandemic has also reached the animals. When the shelter was still able to accept animal surrenders, Gardner said she saw many emaciated pets as the owners struggled financially.

Gardner, who has worked with the humane society more than 20 years, said she has never seen anything like this.