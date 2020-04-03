Cedar Bend Humane Society closes amid pandemic concerns
0 comments
breaking top story

Cedar Bend Humane Society closes amid pandemic concerns

  • 0
Cedar Bend Humane Society

Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption counselor Kayla Larson poses with Merlot, a neutered male German shepherd, at the shelter in this undated photo. 

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society has made the tough decision to close starting Saturday due to the recommendations from community leaders and health officials in response to the rising concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

During this time, Cedar Bend Humane Society intake services will be limited to 9 a.m. to noon and will continue to handle pet redemption by appointment only and PAWS pantry requests. Please call 232-6887 with any questions or concerns during those hours. All other Cedar Bend Humane Society services, including adoptions, will be closed. Phone messages will be checked throughout the day.

City of Waterloo and Cedar Falls Animal Control Services can be reached at 319-883-0797 between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and after 8:00 p.m. for emergencies only.

Cedar Bend Humane Society staff will continue to provide daily top-notch care to all of the animals still in our care at the shelter. Many of the animals have been placed in temporary foster homes to be cared for during these uncertain times.

Watch the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s website and social media for updates.

Those who have taken part in CBHS' online Auction for Animals fundraiser and have purchased t-shirts from Action Signs, LLC's Give Back T-shirt fundraiser will be able to pick up those items after May.

Those in an emergency situation with their pet or experiencing hardships and struggling to afford pet food, please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at 232-6887 for assistance. CBHS is partnering with the City of Waterloo Animal Control Services to offer delivery options to the elderly or those unable to pick up at the shelter.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News