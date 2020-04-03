Cedar Bend Humane Society closes amid pandemic concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society has made the tough decision to close starting Saturday due to the recommendations from community leaders and health officials in response to the rising concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

During this time, Cedar Bend Humane Society intake services will be limited to 9 a.m. to noon and will continue to handle pet redemption by appointment only and PAWS pantry requests. Please call 232-6887 with any questions or concerns during those hours. All other Cedar Bend Humane Society services, including adoptions, will be closed. Phone messages will be checked throughout the day.

City of Waterloo and Cedar Falls Animal Control Services can be reached at 319-883-0797 between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and after 8:00 p.m. for emergencies only.

Cedar Bend Humane Society staff will continue to provide daily top-notch care to all of the animals still in our care at the shelter. Many of the animals have been placed in temporary foster homes to be cared for during these uncertain times.

Watch the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s website and social media for updates.