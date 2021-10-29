Cedar Bend hosts pet photo contest fundraiser

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society is hosting a Halloween pet photo contest to raise funds for its Homeward Bound adoption ready program. Submissions and voting take place online from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Nov. 8.

The photo with the most votes will win the grand prize featuring a mini photography session for their pet from Nose Art Studios, a $25 gift certificate and five self-serve washing coupons from Pet Supplies Plus, a deluxe grooming certificate and a puppy coupon book from PetSmart, four free night stays at the Mutt Hutt cat and dog boarding facility, and a special pet treat.

All proceeds go toward the shelter's adoption ready program. Donations in the form of a photo submission or vote helps the shelter afford everything each pet needs before being placed for adoption.

The photo entry fee is $10 per photo and each vote costs $1. All pets (dogs, cats, horses, small mammals, reptiles, birds, etc.) are welcome to participate, but submissions with wildlife or humans are not permitted. Photos may contain more than one pet. Pets must be dressed up in costume or the photo must be Halloween-themed to qualify.

Full contest details can be found at www.gogophotocontest.com/cbhs.

