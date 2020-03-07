Cedar Bend adoption, auction events set

WATERLOO -- The public can attend the Cedar Bend Humane Society Spring Bark adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at 1166 W. Airline Highway. Adoption fees for cats will be $5; dogs will be $100. Some exceptions may apply. Spay and neuter deposits will apply.

Adoption applications, photos, and information about pets ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.

The Cedar Bend Humane Society’s online Auction for Animals Spring Edition will open for bidding from 6 a.m. March 24 until 5 p.m. April 7.

Auction items will be listed on www.CedarBendHumane.org under the Auction tab. All proceeds will help with the medical care of hundreds of animals sheltered and cared for at Cedar Bend Humane Society.