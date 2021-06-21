Cedar Basin Music Festival to showcase variety of music genres

CEDAR FALLS -- Two venues jam-packed with music will keep festivalgoers busy during the annual Cedar Basin Music Festival, Friday through next Sunday.
Bands will perform on the Heritage Stage at Sturgis Park, located behind the Ice House Museum, featuring a variety of music genres, including jazz, rock, blues and acoustic. Traditional jazz bands also will perform throughout the weekend at the NewAldaya Jazz Stage, 7511 University Ave.
Admission throughout the weekend is free.
“We want to embrace all different types and styles of music,” said spokesperson Craig Laue, “and we still embrace our history and the heritage of Dixieland jazz.”
The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with The Saints All-Star Dixieland Band at Sturgis Park’s Heritage Stage.
“Sturgis Park is a natural amphitheater that curves down toward the Cedar River – not a bad seat in the house,” Laue said.
He also praised the NewAldaya location “as a fantastic facility for hearing traditional jazz,” with the Sugar Daddys opening at 4 p.m. Friday.
Like other festivals across Iowa, COVID-19 forced the cancelation of last year’s Cedar Basin Music Festival. “We’re excited to be back. Last year, we pushed it out as far as we could until making the decision to call it off. We had a good line-up planned, and the festival was growing. It continues to grow with more people and more families coming,” Laue explained.
A beer tent and food trucks will be available to purchase refreshments at Sturgis Park.
The annual festival grew out of performances by Saints Dixieland Band at the Sturgis Falls Celebration in 1976 and 1977. Bandmates Paul Rider and Dick Smith came up with the idea to host a Dixieland festival featuring Iowa bands. The first Sturgis Falls Dixieland Jazz Festival took place in 1978. Subsequent name changes took place in the 1990s to Cedar Basin Jazz Festival, and several years ago, Cedar Basin Music Festival.
“This festival has been built and curated and taken care of by Paul Rider and the Saints, so it’s only natural that the Saints would kick off the free weekend of music,” Laue said.
“Keeping it during the Sturgis Falls Celebration really showcases the community. We’re offering bands who don’t normally play around here, and our line-up adds to an already strong community event,” Laue added.