Cedar Basin Music Festival to showcase variety of music genres

CEDAR FALLS -- Two venues jam-packed with music will keep festivalgoers busy during the annual Cedar Basin Music Festival, Friday through next Sunday.

Bands will perform on the Heritage Stage at Sturgis Park, located behind the Ice House Museum, featuring a variety of music genres, including jazz, rock, blues and acoustic. Traditional jazz bands also will perform throughout the weekend at the NewAldaya Jazz Stage, 7511 University Ave.

Admission throughout the weekend is free.

“We want to embrace all different types and styles of music,” said spokesperson Craig Laue, “and we still embrace our history and the heritage of Dixieland jazz.”

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with The Saints All-Star Dixieland Band at Sturgis Park’s Heritage Stage.

“Sturgis Park is a natural amphitheater that curves down toward the Cedar River – not a bad seat in the house,” Laue said.

He also praised the NewAldaya location “as a fantastic facility for hearing traditional jazz,” with the Sugar Daddys opening at 4 p.m. Friday.