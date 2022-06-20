Cedar Basin Music Festival to showcase best talent its ever had in 45-year history

CEDAR FALLS — Bob Seymour says the Cedar Basin Music Festival this weekend will be the biggest and best in its 45-year history.

In fact, the board member noted the quality of music Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be so far off the charts, the family-friendly, admission-free event will need three stages, significantly reducing the downtime in between each act.

“We put this together for the community and to give back,” said Seymour. “And this will be by far the largest, high-end festival that I’ve ever been involved with.”

About 14 bands will dot the lineup. That’s on par with past years. But the headliners will include some bigger names.

Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, season 16 winner of “American Idol,” and Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, will perform for 90 minutes at 6 p.m. and three hours at 8 p.m., respectively, Friday.

Pork Tornadoes, a self-proclaimed “powerful party band,” will be there for two hours beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday.

All three will perform on the main stage at Sturgis Park east of the Ice House Museum near the corner of West First and Clay streets.

Seymour said fans will be able to interact with these bands and buy gear and merchandise from them when they’re not on stage.

“That’s what cool about having a small town festival like this one,” he said.

Seymour also pointed out that there will be bands people love and have come to expect at the Cedar Basin Music Festival back when it was merely a small-town jazz festival.

Saints “All-Star” Dixieland Band dates back as one of the event’s originals and is scheduled to play six hour-long shows, a majority of which will be on the NewAldaya Jazz Stage at 7511 University Ave.

Other familiar names, he noted, are Dry Run Creek and Katie & The Honky Tonks, who will perform on the festival’s third stage, known as the “Heritage Stage,” also next to the Ice House.

“Bring your lawn chairs, and bring your kids and grandkids,” said Seymour, who’s been involved with organizing the festival since the early 1990s. “We get crowds that include 2-year-olds and 90-year-olds.”

In addition to all the music, there will be food and drink vendors. Seymour pointed out a couple special events will be organized Sunday morning outside the Ice House at the park.

The Cedar Falls Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon.

Additionally, Prairie Lakes Church will lead two nondenominational services at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Seymour also said the board has a lot of sponsors to thank, but particularly NewAldaya Lifescapes, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Coloff Media, Martin Brothers and Black Hawk Roof Company.

“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors,” he said.

People can sign up to volunteer or donate, and learn more about the festival online at cedarbasinmusic.org.

