Cedar Basin Music Festival cancels summer event

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Basin Music Festival, scheduled for June 26-28, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival's board of directors decided to cancel the event in order to keep attendees safe. "This decision was not easy, but we feel it is the right one," according to Craig Laue, festival director.

"We have had conversations regarding a scaled-down version of the festival in the fall. Nothing has been finalized yet, as we continue to monitor the situation while seeking guidance from state and local public health officials," Laue said.

Any information about a future event will be posted on the festival's social media pages and www.cedarbasinmusic.org.

