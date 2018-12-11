Try 1 month for 99¢

MASON CITY — CBS news documentary “48 Hours” will focus on Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance in an upcoming episode, tentatively scheduled to air Saturday evening, and it includes efforts to interview a man law enforcement has labeled a person of interest in the case.

A promotional clip for the episode mentions John Vansice. Toward the end of the promo, a reporter is seen knocking on a door.

Vansice, who now lives in Arizona, was an acquaintance of Huisentruit and is believed to be one of the last people to see the then 27-year-old KIMT anchor alive.

He videotaped a birthday party he threw for Huisentruit just days before her disappearance. Vansice said Huisentruit was at his house the night before her disappearance, watching that tape.

Vansice said he passed a polygraph test shortly after Huisentruit’s disappearance on June 27, 1995.

In March 2017, the Mason City Police Department executed a search warrant against John Vansice, whose legal name is Arthur John Vansice. Vansice is named on the search warrant for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and 2013 GMC 1500.

The warrant was sealed the same day, meaning no other information is publicly available about why the search was ordered or what was discovered. In October 2017, a judge ordered the documents would remain sealed for another year. The seal was extended again in September, through Sept. 28, 2019.

In 2004, police checked the basement of a home formerly occupied by Vansice, but said the search yielded no new information.

Huisentruit, a news anchor at KIMT, disappeared while on her way to work June 27, 1995, in Mason City. Investigators have never found Huisentruit.

Huisentruit told a colleague she was on her way to work early that morning but never arrived. Police found signs of a struggle outside her Mason City apartment.

She was declared legally dead in 2001, and no one has been charged in her disappearance.

“48 Hours” is an investigative news program focusing on crime and justice cases, including cold cases.

“48 Hours” producers approached people with FindJodi.com and began working on the episode after attending the dedication of three billboards June 5 in Mason City. That date would have been Huisentruit’s 50th birthday.

Four billboards featuring Huisentruit’s photo and the message “Somebody knows something...is it YOU?” were installed in high-traffic areas around Mason City by FindJodi.com, a website devoted to solving the case.

The episode includes several elements of the Globe Gazette’s coverage of Huisentruit’s disappearance.

Since FindJodi.com was launched in 2003, the website has received several hundred tips and leads.

The website and its backers paid for three of the billboards; the fourth was donated.

A preview of the episode aired Friday night. The episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Central on Saturday.

Anyone with information about Huisentruit’s disappearance is asked to contact Mason City Police Lt. Rich Jensen at 641-421-3636.

