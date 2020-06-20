CBHS to offer low-cost dog, cat vaccinations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – The community may participate in a low-cost, low-income vaccination clinic for dogs and cats next Sunday at the Cedar Bend Humane SocietyAdoption Center. Vaccinations are by appointment only between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Payment is taken over the phone and due at the time an appointment is made.

Cat vaccinations and services available are distemper and rabies package ($25), FVRCP ($15), rabies 1 year ($15) and microchip ($25). Dog vaccinations and services available are DA2PPV, bordetella and rabies ($40), DA2PPV ($15); bordetella ($15), rabies 1 year ($15), microchip ($25) and nail trim ($10).

Safety precautions and restrictions are in place, including social distancing, masks and one appointment in the building at one time. Do not visit if you are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.

The adoption center is located at 1166 W. Airline Hwy. Email CBHSAdoption@mchsi.com or leave a message at (319) 486-1797 with your name, pet’s name, pet type and age and contact number.

