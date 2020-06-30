CBE establishes fund to aid Waterloo Police efforts to improve race relations

CEDAR FALLS — CBE Companies has donated to establish a fund, in conjunction with the Waterloo Community Foundation, to which contributions can be made in support of Waterloo police efforts to improve race relations in the community, said Tom Penaluna, chairman and CEO.
New Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has proposed sweeping changes to give officers training needed in such areas as: procedural justice/implicit bias/reconciliation training; critical incident team training; de-escalation instructor training; and first line supervisor training
The goal is to raise $250,000, and other businesses and residents are urged donate to the fund.
“CBE strongly believes that everyone has a right to live freely without discrimination, and we stand together to make real and lasting change to impact Black lives,” Penaluna said.
Donations can be sent to: Racial Equality Training Fund, Waterloo Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1253, 425 Cedar St., Waterloo, IA 50704.
University of Northern Iowa “Diversity Is Our Strength” project install a mural on the side of the Levi Bros’ building in downtown Waterloo on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Isaac Campbell, a University of Northern Iowa graduate student, left, and Elizabeth Andrews from the Waterloo Center for the Arts install a mural on the side of the Levi Bros’ building in downtown Waterloo on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Isaac Campbell, a University of Northern Iowa graduate student, left, and UNI history Professor Fernando Calderon install a mural on the side of the Levi Bros’ building in downtown Waterloo on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
UNI graduate assistant Isaac Campbell pastes a piece of the University of Northern Iowa's “Diversity Is Our Strength” project mural to the side of the Levi Bros’ building in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
L-R: Liz Martin, Abby Balong and Sabine Martin ready the next piece of the University of Northern Iowa's “Diversity Is Our Strength” project mural to go up on the side of the Levi Bros’ building in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
L-R: Liz Martin, Abby Balong and Sabine Martin ready the next piece of the University of Northern Iowa's “Diversity Is Our Strength” project mural to go up on the side of the Levi Bros’ building in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.