CBE establishes fund to aid Waterloo Police efforts to improve race relations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — CBE Companies has donated to establish a fund, in conjunction with the Waterloo Community Foundation, to which contributions can be made in support of Waterloo police efforts to improve race relations in the community, said Tom Penaluna, chairman and CEO.

New Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has proposed sweeping changes to give officers training needed in such areas as: procedural justice/implicit bias/reconciliation training; critical incident team training; de-escalation instructor training; and first line supervisor training

The goal is to raise $250,000, and other businesses and residents are urged donate to the fund.

“CBE strongly believes that everyone has a right to live freely without discrimination, and we stand together to make real and lasting change to impact Black lives,” Penaluna said.

Donations can be sent to: Racial Equality Training Fund, Waterloo Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1253, 425 Cedar St., Waterloo, IA 50704.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0