KENDALLVILLE – Authorities are urging boaters to exercise caution after emergency crews rescued a pair of kayakers over the weekend.
“This was already our third river rescue of the season, and we have a lot of summer left,” said Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx. “People need to be mindful of the fact the river conditions are constantly changing and can quickly become treacherous.”
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities received a report of the overdue kayakers –- a 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl --- around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Crews from Cresco Fire, Decorah Fire, Winneshiek County Emergency Management, WMC ambulance and Howard County ambulance were called, and the two were found on the banks of the Upper Iowa River near where their boats had overturned up river from Kendallville.
“We encourage people to continue to enjoy the recreational resources and opportunities that Winneshiek County has to offer; however, please use our resources responsibly and with common sense,” Marx said.
