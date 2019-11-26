{{featured_button_text}}
Police on Thursday were notified of a dead body found under the First Street Bridge in downtown Waterloo.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO – Authorities said further tests are needed before they can determine the cause of death for a man found under a downtown bridge last week.

A jogger found the body of 41-year-old Daniel P. Richter on the recreational trail under the north side of the First Street Bridge around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

An autopsy at the Iowa State Medical Examiner facility in Ankeny over the weekend didn’t find any signs of foul play, according to Waterloo police. Police toxicology tests will be done, and they could take weeks to complete.

