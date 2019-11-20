FRANKVILLE – Five head of cattle perished and four others were injured in a livestock trailer accident on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
The semi was pulling out of a driveway on 150th Avenue in Frankville Township around 4:10 p.m. when the trailer’s back wheels became stuck in a ditch. The driver, Rickey Mormann, 63, of Earlville, climbed out of the cab, and a short time later the semi began rolling down the road until it entered a ditch and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rescue workers had to cut open the trailer to free the cattle.
