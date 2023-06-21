CEDAR FALLS — Firefighters saved more than a dozen cats when a mobile home caught fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started in a shed beside the residence at 2200-110 Zircon Lane in the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park. Flames spread to the mobile home, and one person inside was able to escape without injuries, said Fire Chief John Zolondek.

Firefighters searched the mobile home for 16 cats that were living inside, handing several of them through a bedroom window to safety. Park workers helped corral the felines in boxes, carriers and a dog kennel loaned by a neighbor.

Medics with MercyOne Ambulance provided supplemental oxygen to treat many of the cats. All of the cats were accounted for, residents said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

