Each year, The Courier teams up with the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo to try and find forever homes for a few of the shelter’s longest-serving feline residents. We call it The 12 Cats of Christmas.
It’s no easy task for photographer Brandon Pollock, nor for Cedar Bend’s patient staff. But if it means getting the faces of Popcorn, Ziva and Mrs. Claws out there to find them a forever family, it’s worth it.
The 12 cats were chosen by Cedar Bend staff out of 116 cats currently taking up residence at the shelter.
Want to adopt one? Fill out an adoption form at https://www. cedarbendhumane.org/adopt/adoption-form.
