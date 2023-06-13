DYSART – In a corner of northwest Benton County a parcel of land has returned to its original roots, turning former farmland into almost 300 acres of prairie.

The University of Northern Iowa and its Tallgrass Prairie Center held a prairie dedication ceremony Friday for Cathy Irvine’s gift of 215 acres of former farmland to the school — and the overall community.

In honor of her late husband, David, who died in 2016, she donated the land from his family’s farm to the UNI Foundation so it can be returned to tallgrass prairie. In 2018, her initial donation of 77 acres created Irvine Prairie. Once the acreage is fully seeded, it will be one of the largest tracts of restored prairie in eastern Iowa.

Prairie once covered 85% of Iowa’s land. Now, only 0.1% remains.

UNI President Mark Nook said the college will honor the ancestral stewards of the land, such as the Sauk, Fox, Sioux, Omaha and Ho Chunk tribal nations.

He acknowledged the violent and painful history of the removal of Native peoples, saying their culture is “woven into the fabric” of UNI’s mission.

To recognize the Native land, dancer Lennox Lasley of the Ho Chunk nation performed several dances, including the chicken dance. An abundance of prairie chickens used to roam Iowa. Iowa Public Radio states there are now fewer than 100 prairie chickens living in the state.

Lasley said legend states that a man killed a chicken to feed his family. The chicken then appeared in the man’s dream asking why he killed the chicken. The chicken then said if people did the chicken’s dance, it would bring good things to their family and land.

The 19-year-old, who goes to school in Oklahoma, performed three dances to a crowd of about 50 people in the middle of Irvine Prairie before tours began.

Laura Jackson, director of the Tallgrass Prairie Center, said the prairie can’t be restored without the gifts of good soil and rainfall. Other “gifts” that come to the prairie include many animals and insects, such as rabbits, deer, coyotes, foxes, badgers, many types of birds, ants, beetles and earthworms.

She said the former farmland on which corn and soybeans recently grew will now return to its natural state as it previously existed for thousands of years.

“It’s a place that produces clean water, abundant wildlife, healthy soil and renewal of the human spirit,” Jackson said.

In a earlier article, she said the center hopes to have all 292 acres in bloom by the summer of 2029. Currently, 30 acres are being planted at a time. The center monitors planting on the land, including 100 types of native prairie plants. Big bluestem, little bluestem, switchgrass, Indian grass, purple coneflowers, gray headed coneflowers and compass plant are among the plants being re-established.

The Tallgrass Prairie Center is a part of the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences. President Nook said this prairie will be a living, walkable laboratory.

“A prairie is a wild place … an opportunity for our students to study that wilderness, for us to test new methods, new seeds, new planting devices,” he said. “All of these things will happen here because of this gift, because of Cathy’s vision for how she could help what this land will mean to all of us.”

Referencing UNI’s “Our Tomorrow” campaign, which aims to build philanthropic investments in the campus experience, according to the campaign’s website, Nook said Irvine’s donation will last longer than 50 years — noting the prairie existed for thousands of years.

Irvine said the donation was the natural thing to do and quoted Willa Cather — a novelist who wrote about the westward expansion of settlers.

“We come and go, but the land is always here,” Irvine recited. “And the people who love it and understand it are the people who own it — for a little while.”

