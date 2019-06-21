WATERLOO — The Waterloo Catholic Parishes’ Summer Forum Series will begin Thursday.
The series of six evenings will examine issues of interest to adults and young adults in the church today.
Dr. Charlotte Wells, who retired this spring as associate professor of history at the University of Northern Iowa, is the first speaker in the series; she will discuss previous occasions of crisis and recovery in the Catholic Church which help put current issues in a historical perspective.
Other presenters in this year’s Summer Forum Series include:
- The Rev. Jerry Kopacek, former pastor of St. Edward Parish. Kopacek will discuss the challenges of holiness as presented in Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exultation “On the Call to Holiness in Today’s World” on July 10.
- Dr. Bryan Cross, associate professor of philosophy at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Cross will present a discussion for young adults of important philosophical errors of the time July 17.
- Davenport Bishop Thomas Zincula. Zincula will discuss the causes and solutions to the church’s recent history of sexual abuse and cover-ups July 22.
- The Rev. Robert Beck, emeritus professor of religious studies at Loras College. Beck will discuss what readers need to know to understand the Gospels on Aug. 7.
- Dr. David Cochran, professor of political science at Loras and director of the Archbishop Kucera Center for Catholic Intellectual and Spiritual Life;. Cochran will conduct a question-and-answer program on the state of American politics on Aug. 14.
Summer Forum programs are at COR, the parishes’ downtown hospitality center, at 220 E. Fourth St., beginning at 7 p.m. , and open to the public. Food service provided by the Screaming Eagle is available starting at 6:15 p.m.
More information is available at waterloocatholics.org/summer-forum.
