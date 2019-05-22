WATERLOO — Second-graders from Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Wednesday helped fill planters on East Fourth Street with flowers attractive to pollinator insects.
The 10 corner planters between Sycamore and Mulberry streets are being filled with zinnias, salvia, lantana, alyssum, moss roses, calibrachoa and butterfly weed – all of which offer an alternative food source for the insects.
It's part of an effort underway by Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area and Main Street Waterloo to improve the habitat for pollinators downtown. There were 58 CVCS students taking part in the effort. The school system plans to make "Project Pollinator" its annual second grade community service project.
"The flowers are going to look a little different in downtown Waterloo this year but they will be exactly what is needed to strengthen and support pollinator habitats," Cara Miller, Silos & Smokestacks' executive director, said in a news release. "Silos & Smokestacks wants to show that even urban areas can contribute to supporting agriculture."
"Pollinators are important because without them we would live in a world with less plants to be used for food and clothing," added Laura Elfers, Silos & Smokestacks educational engagement director. "The variety of flowers being used are commonly found in area greenhouses. We wanted to have examples so people could see they could do this at home, too."
You have free articles remaining.
According to Elfers, the flowers were chosen because they come in a multitude of different colors. Some insects prefer a certain color over others. Having multiple colors will benefit more than one species of pollinator.
Height also comes in to play with some pollinator insects. These plants range in height from four to 24 inches. Some pollinators would rather be close to the ground while feeding while others like to be high and have a large open flower to provide a "landing strip."
Area businesses and organizations can get involved by signing the Silos & Smokestacks Pollinator Pledge. Signers commit to a suggested list of activities that support the importance of pollinator habitat both restored and maintained on public and private lands. The pledge can be found at www.silosandsmokestacks.org/projectpollinator along with a complete list of flowers planted on Fourth Street.
According to Miller, the Midwest is a prime zone for supporting monarch butterflies and all nine of the national heritage areas in the Midwest have committed to improving pollinator habitats. Silos & Smokestacks covers 37 counties in central and northeast Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.