Catholic Order of Foresters to host breakfast at Gilbertville's St. Mary Center

GILBERTVILLE -- The Catholic Order of Foresters St. Mary Court #1099 is sponsoring a Matching Fund Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 28 at St. Mary Center in Gilbertville. The public may attend.

Sausage, eggs, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, coffee, orange juice and milk will be served. Free will donations are encouraged. The money raised will go towards ADA compliant doors for St. Joseph Preschool in Raymond.

Raffle prizes will be awarded at noon: one $100, three $50 and six $25 prizes. You need not be present to win.

This is a Catholic Order of Foresters Matching Fund Event. Through this program, the Catholic Order of Foresters High Court contributes dollar-for-dollar when a local court raises $500 to $1,000 for pre-approved fundraisers. When the fundraiser exceeds $1,000, the High Court matches $1,000 plus 50 cents for each additional dollar to a maximum of $1,500.