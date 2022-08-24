Catholic Order of Foresters to host breakfast at Gilbertville's St. Mary Center

Stuffed Acorn Squash
- 3 small acorn squash
- 3 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup wild rice
- 2 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider, divided
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1/2 pound sweet Italian sausage
- 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 bunch kale, stems removed and chopped
Preheat oven to 400 F. Cut each end off squash and halve.
Use a spoon to remove seeds and brush all over with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast until tender, 30-35 minutes.
Meanwhile, make rice: In a medium saucepan, combine rice with 2 cups cider, 1 cup water and thyme sprigs. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is evaporated and rice is tender, 25 to 30 minutes. If your liquid is evaporated and rice is not yet tender, add more water a ¼ cup at a time. Remove thyme sprigs.
Meanwhile, make filling: in a large skillet over medium heat, heat remaining oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon and stirring occasionally until golden and cooked through, 5 minutes. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon onto a paper-towel lined plate.
Drain most fat from the skillet, reserving about 1 tablespoon for cooking. Add onion and celery and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and chopped thyme and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
Add kale and cook, stirring frequently. Add remaining 2 tablespoons cider after 4 minutes of cooking, then cook 4 minutes more, or until kale is tender.
Add cooked rice and sausage to the skillet with vegetables and stir to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Divide mixture among the 6 squash halves. Switch oven to broil and broil until tops are golden and filling is warmed, 2 to 3 minutes.