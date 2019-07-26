WATERLOO — The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo have announced plans for the 2019 Catholic Heritage Tour.
This year’s tour, scheduled for Aug. 6, will visit southwestern Wisconsin to learn more about the pioneer Catholic missionary Father Samuel Mazzuchelli.
The tour will visit Sinsinawa Mound to examine an exhibit about Mazzuchelli hosted by the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters and two nearby churches designed, built and served by Mazzuchelli.
Born in Italy in 1806, Mazzuchelli emigrated to the United States at the age of 22 and was ordained to the priesthood at Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1828. Following ordination, he served for five years in northern Michigan and Wisconsin before moving to the tri-state area around the Dubuque settlement. There he built the first church and organized St. Raphael Parish, which became the cathedral parish when the diocese of Dubuque was created two years later.
Over the years Mazzuchelli founded over 30 parishes, designed and built more than 20 churches, and supervised construction of a number of civic buildings in eastern Iowa, southwestern Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois. He ended his life as pastor at St. Patrick Parish in Benton, Wis., where he died in 1864.
In 1993 Pope John Paul II declared Mazzuchelli “Venerable,” the first step toward canonization.
In addition to the exhibit at Sinsinawa, the tour will visit Mazzuchelli’s grave at the church in Benton and St. Augustine Church in New Diggins, Wis.
Cost of the tour is $65 per person, which includes lunch at Sinsinawa Mound and motor coach transportation.
Information and registration is available online at waterloocatholics.org/catholic-heritage-2019.
