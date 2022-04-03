Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Castle 49 Annual Spring Luncheon is April 20

WATERLOO -- The Annual Spring Luncheon, sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Castle 49, will take place April 20 in the Anne Sulentic Parish Center at the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Waterloo.

A luncheon of chicken casserole, assorted salads and breads will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by entertainment featuring Carol and Larry Kugel. Door prizes will be given. Tickets are $12.

Contact Mary Sandberg at 319-230-0358 for tickets. You do not need to be a member to attend. Proceeds will fund scholarships and other charitable projects.

