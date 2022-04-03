Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Castle 49 Annual Spring Luncheon is April 20

WATERLOO -- The Annual Spring Luncheon, sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Castle 49, will take place April 20 in the Anne Sulentic Parish Center at the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Waterloo.
A luncheon of chicken casserole, assorted salads and breads will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by entertainment featuring Carol and Larry Kugel. Door prizes will be given. Tickets are $12.
Contact Mary Sandberg at 319-230-0358 for tickets. You do not need to be a member to attend. Proceeds will fund scholarships and other charitable projects.
Year of the Lilac: Lilacs are among the most carefree spring-flowering, well-loved shrubs
scentara_double_blue_lilac_3.jpg
'Scentara Double Blue' lilac
“SCENTARA” lilacs (Syringa x hyacinthiflora) – With a dwarf form and some of the best fragrance from their parentage combined with good resistance to powdery mildew, they fit into any garden. “Scentara Pura” grows 4 to 6 feet tall and wide, bearing deeply scented, pure purple flowers. “Scentara Double Blue” grows 6 to 8 feet tall and wide and is a showstopper with its large clusters of highly perfumed, lavender-blue, double flowers. Hardy to Zone 2.
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
bloomerang_dwarf_pink_lilac.jpg
'Bloomerang Dwarf Pink' lilac
“Bloomerang” lilacs are outstanding reblooming lilacs with a profusion of stunning, sweetly scented clusters of star-like flowers in spring that seem to cover the plant and then rebloom less profusely from midsummer until the first frost. The fragrant flowers attract butterflies and other pollinators and are both disease and deer-resistant. Hardy to Zone 3. “Bloomerang Dark Purple” grows 4 to 6 feet tall and wide with dark purple flowers. “Bloomerang Dwarf Pink” grows 2 to 3 feet tall and wide with pure pink flowers. “Bloomerang Dwarf Purple” grows like Bloomerang Dwarf Pink, but with purple flowers. “Bloomerang Pink Perfume” grows 4 to 5 feet tall and wide with highly fragrant, pink flowers. “Bloomerang Purple” grows 4 to 5 feet tall and wide and bears purple flowers.
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
syringa_baby_kim_img_2023.jpg
'Baby Kim' lilac
“Baby Kim” is the smallest lilac, growing only 2 to 3 feet high and 3 feet wide, giving it a nicely rounded shape. Its shiny green leaves beautifully set off the non-fading, purple flowers that attract butterflies. Extended hardiness from Zones 3 to 8.
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO
syringa_scentara_pura_3.jpg
'Scentara Pura' lilac
NGB PHOTO
Lilac_LittleLady2_BaileyNurseries-scaled.jpg
'Little Lady' lilac
“Little Lady” (Syringa x) is a new compact introduction that matures to 4-5’ tall and wide with dark pink buds that open to lilac-pink flowers. Bred in Canada, “Little Lady” is hardy zone 2 to 7.
NGB PHOTO
Lilac_NewAgeWhiteBlooms_StarRosesandPlants-scaled.jpg
'New Age' white lilac
“New Age Lavender’ and ‘New Age White’ (Syringa vulgaris) are super-compact, growing from 4 to 5 feet tall and wide, and were bred for mildew resistance. Their names perfectly describe the colors of their fragrant flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Hardy to Zone 4.
NGB PHOTO
Lilac_VirtualViolet2_BaileyNurseries-scaled.jpg
'Virtual Violet' lilac
NGB PHOTO
syringa_bloomerang_dark_purple_img_0744.jpg
'Bloomerang Dark Purple' lilac
NGB PHOTO
Lilac_Pinktini2_BaileyNurseries-scaled.jpg
'Pinktini' lilac
“Pinktini Lilac” (Syringa x prestoniae) is new in garden centers in Spring 2022. Upright, compact, and cold hardy to Zone 2, this new pink-blooming variety is great for small spaces and early-season blooms in cold climates. Pinktini is more compact and tidier than the classic “Miss Canada” Lilac.
NGB PHOTO
