 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Catholic Daughters install new officers

  • 0
042117mp-Blessed-Sacrament-Church-01

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Castile 49 installed new officers of our court for the 2022-2024 term at its June 7 meeting. Regent is Shirley O’Connell; Vice Regent Sue LeQuatte; Recording Secretary Julie Thomas; Financial Secretary, Diane Boyle; and Treasurer Nancy Hart.

Meetings are held September through June at Blessed Sacrament Church, Parish Center, Waterloo. For information about meetings and making reservations please contact (319) 415-4438.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Successor to UK’s Boris Johnson to be announced on Sept 5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News