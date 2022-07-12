Catholic Daughters install new officers

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Castile 49 installed new officers of our court for the 2022-2024 term at its June 7 meeting. Regent is Shirley O’Connell; Vice Regent Sue LeQuatte; Recording Secretary Julie Thomas; Financial Secretary, Diane Boyle; and Treasurer Nancy Hart.
Meetings are held September through June at Blessed Sacrament Church, Parish Center, Waterloo. For information about meetings and making reservations please contact (319) 415-4438.
PHOTOS: Lost Island Theme Park
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-4
People ride to the top of Skyborne Tuesday at Lost Island Themepark.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-5
A Lost Island Themepark patron flies through the air on the Amara Aviators ride Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-6
Lost Island Themepark owner Eric Bertch talks to a group of media Tuesday at the park.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-2
Courier reporter Jeff Reintz interviews a Lost Island Themepark employee Tuesday as she prepares to start the Amara Aviators ride for a group of people from various media outlets.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-3
Courier reporters Don Promnitz, top, and Ethan Petrik flip upside down on Lost Island Themepark's Nopuko Air Coaster Tuesday while they ride it as part of a media day.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost island-1
A pair of Courier reporters, Maria Kuiper and Don Promnitz, enjoy riding the Amara Aviators at Lost Island Themepark Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062822jr-lost-island-amara-1
Patrons soar through the air on the Amara Aviators ride at the Lost Island Themepark on Tuesday.
Jeff Reinitz
Lost Island Theme Park Main Gate
The Lost Island Themepark main gate.
Jeff Reinitz
Lost Island Theme Park Shaman's Curse
Courier staff members sample the Shaman’s Curse ride at Lost Island Themepark on Tuesday.
Jeff Reinitz
Lost Island
A view of Nopuko Air Coaster at Waterloo's Lost Island Themepark, which opened in mid-June.
Jeff Reinitz
